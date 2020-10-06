FIRST ALERT: Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days as we track periods of rain & storms from Delta in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Alert Days are posted this weekend as we track Hurricane Delta. The storm’s remnant moisture could impact our area Saturday and Sunday with rain and storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Low temperatures will drop into the low 60s.
· High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.
· All eyes are on Hurricane Delta.
· Saturday and Sunday are Alert Days here in the Midlands.
· Periods of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday and Sunday.
· We’ll need to watch for the threat of potential severe storms this weekend.
· Highs will be in the 80s this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see sunshine and clouds in the area.
A cold front will usher in some more clouds by Friday. A late day shower or two could develop (20%). Highs will be in the 80s.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Delta. Let’s be weather aware here in the Midlands into the weekend.
In fact, Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday as we track Delta’s remnant moisture in the Midlands.
Delta is expected to make U.S. landfall as a strong hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday. As the system moves inland and weakens, it will spread some of its energy and moisture toward the Midlands Saturday and Sunday.
At this time, we’re expecting periods of rain and potentially some isolated thunderstorms Saturday and again on Sunday. Rain chances are around 60% each day for now.
Some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall through the weekend into early Monday. We also can’t rule some severe weather, so stay tuned.
Highs this weekend into early next week will be in the 80s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds and Mild. Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
