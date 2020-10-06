Columbia man to serve nearly 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to weapon charges

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Columbia Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert regarding shots fired on Oakland Avenue on September 15, 2019. After searching the area, officers found several shell casings in the road and learned that there were people in a car firing shots into a home. Sanders fired back at the car from inside the home. Investigators were not able to identify or locate the people who were in the car. However, authorities did discover Sanders had two guns, including a pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, and ammunition.