Columbia man to serve nearly 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to weapon charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to serve jail time in connection with a shooting that happened in 2019.
Corey Sanders, 31, has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of guns and ammunition.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Columbia Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert regarding shots fired on Oakland Avenue on September 15, 2019. After searching the area, officers found several shell casings in the road and learned that there were people in a car firing shots into a home. Sanders fired back at the car from inside the home. Investigators were not able to identify or locate the people who were in the car. However, authorities did discover Sanders had two guns, including a pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, and ammunition.
Sanders was out on separate state bonds after being charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana. He also had previous convictions for unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and assault with intent to kill.
Sanders was sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison. After serving that sentence, Sanders will be required to have a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
