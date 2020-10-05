13-year-old CEO from South Carolina gets worldwide exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, a local “kidpreneur” will appear on QVC and this Home Shopping Network.
Gabby Goodwin, 13, of Columbia has been in business since she was about 5 years old.
Many people have likely heard of “Gabby Bows,” the double face, double snap barrette she created with her mother, Rozalynn.
Now the company the pair has built will take another big step, receiving exposure to potentially millions of people.
Gabby has been selected as one of 20 entrepreneurs, and just one of two “kidpreneurs,” to share their products and personal stories on QVC, the Home Shopping Network and other brands owned by Qurate Retail Group.
It’s part of an effort by those companies to spotlight black-owned businesses and help them navigate today’s challenging business environment. This effort of spotlighting these small businesses is also in partnership with the National Retail Federation.
“I’m super excited to share my story, share my products with millions of people all over the world and I’m able to inspire girls all over the world as well!” Gabby said.
Information about the young CEO’s business has already been shared online and on social media by the companies, but if you want to catch her on air tune in Monday at noon and 9 p.m. on QVC and 1:55 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. on the Home Shopping Network.
In addition to being a “Confidence CEO,” Goodwin also balances the responsibilities of her successful company with being an 8th grade student.
“Sometimes it can be very hard and difficult because there’s schoolwork or a speech I have to give, or an interview I have to do, or I have to write notes or do orders -- business is not easy -- but if I just keep working and managing my time, it definitely helps, and has gotten easier,” Gabby said.
