TROPICS: Tropical Storm to Delta forecast to bring rain, possible storms to the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Delta could bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the Midlands by the weekend.
Weather Headlines:
· Delta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
· The storm could become a major hurricane near the Yucatan Peninsula by Wednesday.
· Delta will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday, then move inland and weaken.
· Some of the storm’s remnant moisture will move toward the Midlands this weekend, bringing tropical downpours and potentially some storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
All eyes are on Delta spinning in the western Caribbean Sea.
The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and potentially into a major hurricane near the Yucatan Peninsula by Wednesday.
As the storm moves through the Gulf of Mexico, it will be a strong system as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.
Delta will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday, most likely in Louisiana. As it moves inland, it will weaken.
While South Carolina is not in the storm’s official forecast track, it will weaken over land and spread its energy in our direction in the form of rain and potential storms this weekend.
In fact, we could see tropical downpours from this system.
Rain could begin through the day on Friday, but at this time, it looks like Saturday and Sunday will bring the most rain to the Midlands. Some forecast models say that we could see up to an inch of rain or more. It’s still, though, a little too early to talk about specific impacts for the Midlands. We’ll keep you posted.
Alert Days will likely be issued for your weekend.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
