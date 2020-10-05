Stanly County elementary teacher dies after recent COVID-19 hospitalization

“We have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students, their families, and our staff,” Calvert said. “This plan has evolved from the district’s experience with loss in the past and the advice of mental health professionals from the community. We know the students and staff will react in different ways to the death of one of our revered teachers. We all should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage the open expression of feelings.”