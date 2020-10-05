Sheriff: Charleston, Holly Hill men used home to run drive-thru drug operation

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they arrested two men accused of running a drug drive-thru operation at an Orangeburg County home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Ronell Witherspoon of Charleston and 22-year-old Jordan Walters of Holly Hill. Each man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“This drive through or walk through with its limited menu consisting of only marijuana is no longer open for business,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This drug seizure and these arrests are the result of our action after receiving citizen complaints of illegal drug use in this area.”
Ravenell said complaints from surrounding residents prompted an investigation that began with a surveillance operation focused on 1733 Pineland Street in Vance several weeks ago.
Investigators reported watching motorists who drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window on a manufactured home where it appeared a transaction was being made.
“Narcotics investigators confirmed this when an undercover agent purchased a quantity of marijuana after approaching the window,” OCSO officials said. “Two subjects on the property admitting they had made a purchase at the drive through were released after being given tickets for simple possession of marijuana.”
A report states that the result of the warrant execution was an estimated $1,800 worth of marijuana packaged in 72 plastic bags, a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm pistol.
“This is a rural area outside of Vance where traffic is usually pretty low,” Ravenell said. “It should get back to normal now.”
