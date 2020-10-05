SC in-person absentee voting draws long lines on first day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just the first several hours of in-person absentee voting in South Carolina, 10,000 people have cast their ballots, election officials say.
Voters may cast their absentee ballots in person from now until 5 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before election day.
Some people who voted in Richland County on Monday told WIS they waited in line for two and a half hours.
There was also a line out of the door of the Lexington County election office Monday morning.
The state record for total in-person absentee ballots is about 360,000, which was set during the 2016 General Election.
In Richland County, there will be six locations where people may vote absentee in person beginning Oct. 7.
Some other larger counties in the state may also offer extension offices for voting. If not, voting happens at each county election office.
Absentee voting by mail is also underway.
To vote via mail, people must request an absentee ballot be sent to them. Those ballots must be returned by Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. -- the time at which polls close in South Carolina on election day.
If a voter requested an absentee mail-in ballot, but doesn’t have time to send it back through the mail, those may be dropped off in person at county election offices.
Here are more frequently asked questions about voting absentee:
Q. Do I need an excuse to vote by Absentee Ballot?
A. No, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot without an excuse.
Q. Do I need a witness signature to return my Absentee Ballot?
A. At this time, a court has ruled you do not need a witness signature on your absentee return envelope for your ballot to count. ***However, it is possible this court ruling could change. The safest practice at this time is to have your signature witnessed. The public will be notified of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov.
Q. Do I automatically receive a runoff absentee ballot if I vote absentee in an election?
A. No. It has to be requested.
Q. Can I check the status of my absentee ballot?
A. Yes. Visit www.scvotes.gov and click “Check My Absentee Ballot”.
Q. If I receive my absentee ballot by mail, do I have to return it by mail?
A. No. You may drop your ballot off at any satellite absentee location or at 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204.
Q. What do I do if I do not receive my absentee ballot?
A. You may visit our office at 2020 Hampton St. or one of our other In-Person Absentee Locations to vote. Please let the poll worker or staff member know you did not receive your ballot in time to mail it back.
Q. Will there be drop boxes?
A. No, but you may drop your ballot off at any satellite location.
Q. Will I have to stand in line with voters in order to drop off my ballot?
A. No. Inform an election worker that you are there to drop off your ballot.
Q. Will postage be required to return my absentee ballot by mail?
A. No. The postage is prepaid on the ballot return envelopes.
Q. Can someone else drop off my ballot?
A. Yes, but the voter MUST complete and sign the yellow “Authorization to Return Ballot” form included in the Absentee Ballot Packet.
