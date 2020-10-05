RCSD completes investigation into officer-involved shooting near Harbison Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the completion of the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred near Harbison Blvd.
On September 13, RCSD received a call from the Rochester Police Department in Minnesota to notify them about 29-year-old Renard Carter who traveled to Columbia to kill a woman he previously dated.
Carter was located in a room at the Aloft Hotel located on Lanneau Court. An arrest team went to apprehend Carter, but he made threats to shoot officers while inside the hotel room. Authorities tried to negotiate with Carter to get him out of the room, but Carter refused to cooperate and told officers he had a rifle.
Later that evening, Carter opened the door and pointed the weapon at the officers. Two Lexington County deputies and one SLED agent fired at Carter, striking him multiple times in the upper body. It was later learned, the weapon Carter pointed at officers was a BB gun.
RCSD began investigating the incident at the request of SLED. The case findings will be turned over to Attorney General Alan Wilson at the request of 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.
On Sept. 24 Carter was extradited to Minnesota to face charges filed by the Rochester Police Department for the killing of his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter.
The two Lexington County deputies involved in the shooting, 14-year veteran Sgt. Aaron Poole and 5-year veteran Inv. Frank Ramunni, were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.
The SLED agent involved in the shooting, 5-year veteran Special Agent Salvatore Cirencione, was placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of this investigation.
