New loan program will distribute $2.9 million to Columbia’s small businesses

Co-owner of Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop on North Main Street, Chris Toliver, says it’s taken several months to get his business back up and running smoothly after being closed for more than six weeks in the spring. “We used to always say in the barbershop, we would have the ability to cut hair on a seven-day-a-week basis, and there’s nothing that could shut us down,” said Toliver. “Even when other businesses were being closed, it just didn’t hit until it was our business.”