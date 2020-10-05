New loan program will distribute $2.9 million to Columbia’s small businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken a financial toll on small businesses across South Carolina. Columbia is now rolling out a new loan program to help some of these businesses survive and hopefully grow. The city received $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) to establish the Resilient Columbia Cares Act Revolving Loan program.
Co-owner of Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop on North Main Street, Chris Toliver, says it’s taken several months to get his business back up and running smoothly after being closed for more than six weeks in the spring. “We used to always say in the barbershop, we would have the ability to cut hair on a seven-day-a-week basis, and there’s nothing that could shut us down,” said Toliver. “Even when other businesses were being closed, it just didn’t hit until it was our business.”
In June, Columbia City Council dished out forgivable loans of up to $10,000 to small businesses, like Toliver’s. “They have done a fine job as far as softening the blow for us because without that money, who knows what would have happened,” he explained.
Now, these businesses can apply for up to $200,000 dollars to help provide a safe work environment, to purchase necessary supplies, or even to expand. “It will help us with improving the ventilation system in the barbershop,” said Toliver. “It will also help us with putting plexiglass around the stations, and that may help us with some form of disinfectant spray.”
Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Issac Devine says she’s watched some of her favorite small businesses have to close permanently, and the goal of this money is to help keep as many small businesses alive as possible. “We’re really hoping this will help businesses that have been hit really hard throughout the pandemic and be able for them to not just stay in business, but continue to grow,” explained Devine.
These loans will be financed at 0 percent for the first year and then increase to 2.5 percent for the rest of the loan term. The city is waiving the application fee for these loans, as well as the minimum credit score of 600. Councilwoman Devine says the City’s Office of Business Opportunities will also meet with small business owners who may not have had the necessary paperwork to apply for PPP loans.
Because it’s a revolving loan program, Councilwoman Devine says if businesses make their payments and the city is able to add extra federal funds to the program, they should be able to continue helping businesses in need of this cash.
For more information regarding the Resilient Columbia CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund or to apply, you can contact obo@columbiasc.gov or call 803-545-3950.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.