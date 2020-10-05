Man found dead in downtown Columbia on Sunday morning identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man found dead in downtown Columbia over the weekend has been identified.
Police were called around 8 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Senate Street, near Henderson Street, when two people out for a walk found the man lying on the ground.
Emergency crews determined the man had died.
Investigators say the victim, 26-year-old Wesley Brown, of Greenville, was in Columbia for a wedding.
Brown was alone when he was shot, police said. He died from “complications of a gunshot wound,” the coroner confirmed.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips may also be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.