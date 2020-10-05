‘I love you’: Father of slain Myrtle Beach officer shares heartfelt message

“To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much. To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became. To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you. To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories,” Jeff Hancher wrote on Facebook.