Hilton Head man found shot dead in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies hope tips from the public can help solve an investigation into a deadly shooting.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies say a body was found behind a building on Old Pocalla Road in Sumter.
Russell Gleghorn, 38, of Hilton Head Island, had been shot to death, deputies said.
No other information has been released.
Anyone who knows anything about what happened should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
