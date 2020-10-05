First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and Delta, which could impact the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on warmer temperatures this week. Also, we’re watching moisture from Delta, which could impact the Midlands this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.
· We’re tracking more clouds Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible, mainly south (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
· High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll cool into the mid 70s by Friday.
· We’re also watching the tropics with Gamma and Delta.
· Scattered showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are possible late Friday into Saturday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday.
· A few more showers are possible Sunday. Weekend high temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
A few more clouds are possible Tuesday to call sky conditions partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out south though. Rain chances are around 20% for now, but at this time, it looks as if most areas will be dry in the Midlands. We’ll keep you posted. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80.
High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see sunshine and clouds in the area.
A cold front will usher in some more clouds and slightly cooler weather by Friday. Highs will cool into the mid 70s.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, especially with Delta. Let’s be weather aware here in the Midlands late this week into the weekend.
Delta is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday. As the system moves inland and weakens, it will spread some of its moisture toward the Midlands late Friday into Saturday. At this time, we’re expecting scattered showers and potentially some thunderstorms Saturday. Rain chances are around 60%.
At this time, it’s too early to tell specific impacts from Delta’s remnant moisture. In fact, we haven’t issued Alert Days just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Some rain is also possible Sunday (30-40% chance). Highs this weekend will be in the 70s and low 80s.
We’re also watching Gamma in the tropics. Gamma will continue to impact areas near the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days as it makes its way more toward the Bay of Campeche. At this time, this system is not expected to directly impact the U.S.
Tonight: A Few Clouds and Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Clouds & Sun. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sun & Cloud Mix and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the 70s.
