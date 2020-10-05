First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and Delta, which could impact the Midlands this weekend with rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a few sprinkles possible east and south of Columbia today and then we really warm up Wednesday-Friday with a good chance of rain this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few showers to the south and east of Columbia today with upper 70s for highs and partly cloudy skies.
· High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.
· We’re also watching the tropics with Gamma and Delta.
· Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Sunday as Delta’s remnants track toward our area. Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
There’s a chance of a few scattered showers east and south of Columbia today. A small wave in the jet moves over the Lowcountry and brings us that small chance of rain. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
We are warming up Wednesday as high pressure pushes over the region and the jet stream moves north allowing for warmer and more humid air to push in. Lows are near 60 and highs reach the mid 80s. Thursday is similar with upper 50s in the morning and mid 80s by the afternoon.
Friday looks to be a bit warmer than originally thought. Clouds from the remnants of Delta are taking a bit longer to arrive giving us a little more sun. This keeps us in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers in the late afternoon to evening as Delta’s moisture pushes north and east.
The moisture arrives Saturday bringing a 60% chance of rain. Right now it looks like around a half inch to an inch and a half is possible. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Sunday the moisture lingers and the chance of rain is around 40%. Morning lows are in the upper 60s. Highs reach 80.
At this time, it’s too early to tell specific impacts from Delta’s remnant moisture. In fact, we haven’t issued Alert Days just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
We’re also watching Gamma in the tropics. Gamma has lost its tropical characteristics but will continue to impact areas near the Yucatan Peninsula over the next day or so.
Today: Clouds & Sun. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sun & Cloud Mix and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
