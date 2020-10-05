Bomb squad called to Columbia home after deputies find ‘suspicious materials’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad is at a home in Columbia after deputies found “suspicious materials.”
Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to a domestic argument at a home on Claudia Drive. That’s just south of SC 277, near the Interstate 20 interchange.
Deputies arrested one man, but have not identified him or shared his charges at this time.
While deputies were working the scene, they said they found “suspicious materials” and called in the bomb squad as a “precautionary measure.”
As of 1:45 p.m., the bomb squad remains at the house, but no evacuations have been ordered, officials said.
