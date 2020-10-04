Tigers top pesky Cavaliers in Death Valley

CLEMSON (TigerNet) - Virginia was better but still not good enough.
Ten months after losing by 45 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte last December, Virginia played better and tougher but still didn’t do enough as a sometimes lethargic Clemson team defeated the Cavaliers 41-23 in Death Valley Saturday night.
Clemson improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while Virginia falls to 1-1 both overall and in the league. The Tigers host Miami at 7:30 next Saturday in what will be a primetime matchup of top 10 teams (7:30 p.m. ABC). The Hurricanes are 3-0 and were off this week.
Trevor Lawrence was 25-for-38 for 329 yards and three scores, while running back Travis Etienne carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards. Etienne also had five receptions for 114 yards, while Amari Rodgers had six catches for 72 yards and Frank Ladson had five catches for 71 yards.
