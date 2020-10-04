Nonprofit sets up fundraiser to help family of fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina-based nonprofit is now looking to help the family of a Myrtle Beach police officer who was fatally shot Saturday night.
Serve & Connect said Sunday it received support from multiple agencies, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department an online fundraiser to support the family of Officer Jacob Hancher.
“We are honored to support the family of fallen Officer Jacob Hancher through our Crisis Response Program,” read a statement on the group’s Facebook page.
Serve & Connect said 100% of the funds will be given to his family to “support them and honor his service.”
According to the fundraiser’s website, Hancher is survived by his mother, his father and stepmother, as well as his sister and step-siblings.
“He had a servant’s heart that he demonstrated with the police department, fire department and his church," read a statement from his mother on the website. "He was as pure as it came.”
The fundraiser currently has a goal of $7,500. Click here for more information and how you can donate.
