First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week, rain chance this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up this week and then there’s a chance of rain by Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More sunshine is expected Today through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
· Weekend rain is possible. Some of that rain could come from the tropics. We’ll watch it closely.
· We’re also watching the tropics with Gamma and Tropical Depression 26.
First Alert Weather Story:
Temps are warming up this week. We have upper 70s today and Tuesday, with mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Moisture from the tropics starts to move into the region Friday. This increases cloud coverage to mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It also increases our chance of rain to 40%. With increased cloud coverage we have lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday the chance of rain goes up to 60% as moisture from what will be Hurricane Delta reaches our region. Expect cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 60s. Expect around a half inch to 2″ of rain. But this could change as the track changes. We will monitor it closely.
Let’s talk about tropics.
Gamma continues to impact areas near the Yucatan Peninsula, however most of its moisture is to the northeast of the center of low pressure. The system is forecast to travel over the Bay of Campeche in the next several days and potentially impact parts of Mexico. At this time, this system is not expected to impact the U.S.'
We’re also watching Tropical Depression 26 in the central Caribbean Sea. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days as it moves west-northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it moves into the Gulf. We’ll track it closely. Some of this system’s moisture could impact the southeast U.S., including South Carolina by this weekend. Stay tuned.
The next letters in the Greek Alphabet are Delta and Epsilon.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday Mostly Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Cloudy. Showers (40%). A little cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers (60%). Highs in the 70s.
