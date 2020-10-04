First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather as we move through your week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect filtered sunshine as we move through your Sunday. A stray showers is possible well east (20%). Highs in the low/mid 70s.
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. Low temperatures will drop into the low 50s.
· More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll warm into the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
· A few showers are possible next weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some of that rain could come from the tropics. We’ll watch it closely.
· We’re also watching the tropics with Gamma and Invest 92-L.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect filtered sunshine in the Midlands courtesy of high pressure to our north and a stalled front to our east. While a stray shower is possible well east, most areas in the Midlands will be dry. Rain chances are around 10-20%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. A stray shower is possible east. Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
We’re expecting more sunshine Monday as high pressure controls our weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A few more clouds are possible Tuesday, but we’re still expecting dry weather in the Midlands. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80s.
Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
More moisture arrives by next weekend for now. Rain chances are around 30% Saturday and Sunday, and some of that rain could come from the tropics. We’ll need to watch the evolution of Invest 92-L in the Caribbean Sea as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the system’s moisture could move into our area by then. We’ll watch it closely for you.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s next weekend.
Let’s talk about tropics.
Gamma continues to impact areas near the Yucatan Peninsula. The system is forecast to travel over the Bay of Campeche in the next several days and potentially impact parts of Mexico. At this time, this system is not expected to impact the U.S.
We’re also watching Invest 92-L in the central Caribbean Sea. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days as it moves west-northwest toward the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm or potentially a hurricane by the time it moves into the Gulf. We’ll track it closely. Some of this system’s moisture could impact the southeast U.S., including South Carolina by next weekend. Stay tuned.
The next letters in the Greek Alphabet are Delta and Epsilon.
Today: Partly Sunny and Warm. Stray Shower East (20%). Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Tonight: Clear Skies. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the 70s.
