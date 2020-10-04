CPD investigating after body found on Senate Street near Henderson Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after the body of a male was found on Senate Street near Henderson Street.
Officials say the male was found by someone passing by the area around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Investigators, as well as the Coroner’s Office, are currently on the scene.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.