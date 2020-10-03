Join the fun during the new WIS virtual postgame show ‘Outside the Pocket’

Join the fun during the new WIS virtual postgame show ‘Outside the Pocket’
Outside the Pocket (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | September 25, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 1:40 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, join the WIS Sports Crew four our new virtual show “Outside the Pocket.”

The WIS Sports Crew previews tonight's game between the Gamecocks and Vols on the first episode of "Outside the Pocket." Head over to our website for more on the Gamecocks! >>> https://bit.ly/3j7VeOr

Posted by WIS TV on Saturday, September 26, 2020

This week, the guys will give their reactions following Saturday’s game between South Carolina and No. 3 Florida. You can be a part of the show as well.

To do so, email your name and phone number to John Romanski at john.romanski@gray.tv.

In order to participate, viewers must submit their name, phone number, and be available to talk during the show.

Join us for all the fun at 6:35 p.m right here or on the WIS Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.