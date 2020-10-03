Gamecocks face tough road test vs. No. 3 Florida

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to look at some other guys,” Muschamp said. “Luke Doty’s going to have some opportunities. If you can’t win in man coverage, it’s hard to throw it to you. We’re going to see man coverage Saturday. We’re going to see it for the rest of the year in our league and that’s just part of it, especially in those ‘deny the ball’ downs in third-and-6 or less. That’s what you’re going to see. You’ve got to win versus man coverage.”