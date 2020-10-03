Deputies investigating after juvenile struck by gunfire in Ladson drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a juvenile was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Ladson.
After 9 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Kindlewood Drive.
“A juvenile victim inside the residence was struck by a projectile and is hospitalized with injuries,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
A report states that the unknown shooter fled the scene. Deputies are continuing the investigation.
The juvenile’s condition is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200.
Earlier tonight, the sheriff’s office said there was an armed robbery near the shooting scene around the same time at the Kwik Mart on 10097 Hwy 78.
It’s not known if the incidents are related.
