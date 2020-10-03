CAROLINA GAMEDAY: Gamecocks trail No. 3 Florida 24-14 at halftime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina travels to No. 3 Florida for their first road game of the year.
The Gamecocks have won five of the last 10 games against the Gators. Carolina also looks to defeat a No. 3 team for the second straight year.
We’ll have game updates and the scoring summary here.
FIRST QUARTER
Carolina showed some good balance in the first drive. They started the drive through the air and leaned on the run game to finish it off.
Florida responded with a run-heavy series that was capped with a 2-yard touchdown. But Florida showed exactly how capable they are in the passing game as well utilizing Kyle Pitts. The junior tight end finished the quarter with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown to give the Gators the lead.
Carolina will have to find ways to get make Trask uncomfortable to slow down the Gators' passing game.
Florida outgained Carolina 139-85 in the quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
A key turnover by the Gators leads to seven points for Carolina. The Gamecocks leaned heavily on the run in the ensuing drive, but it was Shi Smith who capped the drive to get things tied up again.
The Carolina defense has hung tough in this quarter, but Pitts and Trask have been tough to stop. Pitts hauled in another touchdown late in the quarter to put the Gators up 10.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
SC: 2-yard run by Kevin Harris (White kick good), 7-0 Gamecocks (8:04)
FLA: 2-yard run by Dameon Pierce (McPherson kick good), 7-7 (3:45)
FLA: 18-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitts (McPherson kick good), 14-7 Gators (:06)
SECOND QUARTER
SC: 4-yard pass from Collin Hill to Shi Smith (White kick good), 14-14 (9:31) 14-14
FLA: 26-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, 17-14 Gators (3:31)
FLA: 4-yard pass from Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitta (McPherson kick good), 24-14 Gators (1:22)
