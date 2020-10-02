24-year-old man dies after being shot in Sumter County, deputies launch investigation

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.
Officials said the shooting happened at a home on Nicole Lane on Thursday around 9 p.m.
The victim, identified as Devin T. Davis, was taken to a local hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators are continuing to gather information about the incident, including potential suspects and the vehicle that was used during the incident. Authorities believe the vehicle may have been a dark-colored four-door hatchback sedan.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
