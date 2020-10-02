UofSC reports 39 active COVID-19 cases on campus Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.
As of Friday, Oct. 2, there are a total of 39 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 34 are students and five are employees.
This is a slight increase in cases since Tuesday.
Since Tuesday, UofSC has tested 1,632 people for COVID-19. There were 18 positive tests, but 348 results are still pending.
Right now, the percent positive of those 1,632 tests is 1.40%.
While there are 39 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,414.
University officials say 2,375 of those people have recovered from the virus.
As of Friday, 97.71% of the school’s isolation space is available.
The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”
