UofSC reports 39 active COVID-19 cases on campus Friday

UofSC reports 39 active COVID-19 cases on campus Friday
Officials say 2,375 people who have had COVID-19 on campus this fall have recovered. (Source: UofSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 2, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 5:57 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of South Carolina campus remains low.

As of Friday, Oct. 2, there are a total of 39 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 34 are students and five are employees.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

This is a slight increase in cases since Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, UofSC has tested 1,632 people for COVID-19. There were 18 positive tests, but 348 results are still pending.

Right now, the percent positive of those 1,632 tests is 1.40%.

While there are 39 active cases on campus, the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,414.

University officials say 2,375 of those people have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, 97.71% of the school’s isolation space is available.

The campus status alert level remains at “new normal.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.