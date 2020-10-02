‘Stay strong Mr. President’: S.C. leaders send well wishes to Trump following positive COVID-19 test

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s high-ranking officials sent their well wishes Friday to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Peggy and I are praying for a full and speedy recovery for both of you,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted.
Congressman Tom Rice, who represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District and has also had his own battle with the novel coronavirus, also tweeted that he is praying for a quick recovery for the president and first lady.
“Let’s all remain vigilant in protecting each other from #COVID19,” Sen. Tim Scott tweeted in his message to the Trumps.
Trump’s announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that the president “was in good spirits” when he spoke with him Friday morning.
Graham also chided those “wishing ill on the President and First Lady.”
“President Woodrow Wilson caught the Spanish Flu in 1919. I doubt the people of his time wished him ill,” Graham tweeted. “Stay strong Mr. President and First Lady!”
