Richland County bar appealing forced closure by RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County bar is trying to get the chains off its' front door.
Friday, the Richland County Council published an agenda showing the council will hear an appeal from the My Place bar management on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It’s expected the vote on the appeal will immediately follow.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott declared the property a public nuisance in August, citing 26 calls for service to the property in the previous year.
The department claimed the calls included shootings.
He placed chains on the front door, and the order made it illegal to operate the business.
The owner of the Claudia Drive property declined to comment, as did the management of the bar.
The manager referred WIS to attorney Todd Rutherford who claimed Lott’s decision to close the bar was motivated in part by the race of the management (who is black), the sheriff’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious”, and the sheriff refused to allow off-duty deputies to be hired for security at the bar.
He said the department is holding the bar responsible for acts that are beyond management’s control.
“As a business owner, what you’re responsible for is your building and the parking lot. Once you have a problem, you solve that problem and you get them out of here. But as you can see from the complaint, the people in the AllSouth parking lot, and the neighbors believe they’re part of the problem. They can’t do anything about that,” he said. “If they’re at the BP or they’re at one of the others closed down while they’re open, there is nothing they can do about it but call the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department should already be here being paid by this business rather than the taxpayers.”
RCSD spokesperson Capt. Maria Yturria sent WIS the following statement:
“The Richland County Sheriff’s Department expected an appeal in this case and will have no issue presenting its case again.”
She declined to address any of Rutherford’s claims.
WIS spoke to multiple neighbors who said they would prefer the bar to remain closed.
Financial advisor David Grookett has an office across the street. He said bullets from the area of the club left a bullet hole in the front of his building, and he found another bullet on the roof.
“I just couldn’t see giving them a chance. If you had one of those and you give them a chance, that’s one thing. But it’s such a track record, even though I want it to thrive, that type of activity is going to hurt the rest of the neighborhood,” he said.
County Council Chair Paul Livingston and District 3 Councilwoman Yvonne McBride (who represents the Claudia Drive area) both said they supported Lott in his actions but will enter the appeal hearing with an open mind.
The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 over Zoom.
