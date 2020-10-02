Oct. 4 is deadline to register to vote in 2020 General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The deadline to register to vote in the November election is fast approaching.
South Carolina residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 4 to cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election.
Voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current. Go to scVOTES.org and click “Check My Registration.”
Voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including citizens who:
- Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.
- Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.
- Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.
There are several methods to register to vote: online, by mail and in person. Here are the rules of each method:
- Requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.
- Must be received by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Register to vote by mail-in application
- Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.
- Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.
- Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
- Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.*
*Since Oct. 4 is a Sunday, mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Oct. 5.
Register to vote in person
- Visit your county voter registration office by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 (unless your county holds weekend hours, check locally).
From Oct. 5 to Nov. 2 in-person absentee voting will be available at county voter registration and election offices and extension offices.
The deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 24. The deadline to return absentee by mail ballots is on Election Day.
