NBC SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump, FLOTUS test positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 2, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 4:18 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIS) - NBC News is expected to run a special report at 6 a.m. Friday regarding President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 overnight.

The president tweeted early Friday, confirming that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 following White House aide Hope Hick’s positive test results Thursday.

According to AP News, Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. They did not wear masks during the debate.

