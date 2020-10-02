Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Webster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Meet Webster! He is a 3-year-old cool cat looking to be a companion to a lucky family.
He has quite the quirky personality and will have you laughing and smiling all the time! He is great at napping but also lightning fast at playtime.
He loves playing with just about anything, especially rope or string toys. He is a kitten at heart and loves to be babied.
Webster also loves giving other kittens and other cats baths and even likes dogs.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
