First Alert Forecast: Temps in the 40s Saturday morning, slight chance of rain east on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weekend is here! We’re tracking cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, bundle up! Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s under clear skies.
. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible east on Sunday (20% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands.
· More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight, bundle up! Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight. We’ll see clear skies.
After a chilly start Saturday morning, high temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures will again drop into the upper 40s but there will also be some lower 50s by early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, our weather will be a bit unsettled for parts of the Midlands. A stalled front offshore will keep a few more clouds over the Eastern Midlands and the potential for a few isolated showers. Rain chances are around 20%. Higher rain chances are expected along the coast, so keep that in mind. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
We’re expecting more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Highs will climb into the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
Let’s talk about tropics.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Five continues to move over the far western Caribbean Sea. It’s headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula. The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm. At this time, this system is not expected to impact the U.S.
We’re also watching another area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It has a medium chance of tropical development over the next few days as it moves west-northwest. We’ll track it closely.
Tonight: Clear Skies. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers, mainly east (20%). Warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
