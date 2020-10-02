DHEC: 910 COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools as of Oct. 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Twice a week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control updates the number of COVID-19 cases across the state associated with grade schools.
Both public and private schools are included in these numbers.
The number of cases in each school is cumulative -- meaning it’s the total number of cases since the fall semester began and not just active cases.
As of Friday, Oct. 2, DHEC says a total of 910 cases have been reported in K-12 schools in South Carolina.
Of those, 640 were students and 270 were employees.
In the Midlands, 96 public and private schools are reporting cases. Here’s the full list:
- Calhoun:
- Calhoun County High: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Clarendon 1:
- Summerton Early Childhood Center: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Clarendon 2:
- Manning Early Childhood Center: fewer than 5 student cases
- Clarendon 3:
- East Clarendon Middle-High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Walker-Gamble Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Fairfield:
- Fairfield Central High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Geiger Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Kershaw:
- Camden Elementary Creative Arts: fewer than 5 student cases
- Camden High: 9 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Camden Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lugoff-Elgin High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- North Central High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- North Central Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington 1:
- Beechwood Middle: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 4 faculty cases
- Carolina Springs Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Centerville Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Forts Pond Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Gilbert Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Gilbert Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Gilbert High: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Lexington Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Lexington High: 7 student cases
- Meadow Glen Elementary: (previously reported fewer than 5 student cases, but now reporting 0 cumulative cases)
- Meadow Glen Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Pelion Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Pelion High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 4 faculty cases
- Pleasant Hill Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Red Bank Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- River Bluff High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Rocky Creek Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Saxe Gotha Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- White Knoll High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington 2:
- Airport High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Brookland-Cayce Senior High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Herbert A. Wood Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Northside Middle: (previously reported fewer than 5 student cases, now reporting zero cumulative cases)
- Pine Ridge Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- R.H Fulmer Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Saluda River Academy for the Arts: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington 3:
- Batesburg-Leesville Middle: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Lexington 4:
- Sandhills Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Swansea High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Lexington/Richland 5:
- Ballentine Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Chapin Intermediate: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Chapin Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Chapin High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Dutch Fork Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Irmo Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Irmo High: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Seven Oaks Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Spring Hill High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Newberry:
- Gallman Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Little Mountain Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Mid-Carolina High: 7 student cases
- Newberry Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Newberry Middle: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Pomaria-Garmany Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Prosperity-Rikard Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Orangeburg:
- Brookdale Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Carver Edisto Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Marshall Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Richland 1:
- A.C. Flora High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Columbia High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Hand Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Hopkins Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Richland 2:
- Catawba Trail Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Forest Lake Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- L.B. Nelson Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases
- Muller Road Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Richland Northeast High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Spring Valley High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Windsor Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Saluda:
- Saluda High: fewer than 5 student cases
- Saluda Middle: fewer than 5 student cases
- Saluda Primary: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- SC Public Charter School District
- East Point Academy (West Columbia): fewer than 5 student cases
- Felton Laboratory Charter School (Orangeburg): fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Midlands Arts Conservatory (Columbia): fewer than 5 student cases
- Sumter:
- Crosswell Drive Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Furman Middle: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Manchester Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Pocalla Springs Elementary: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Clarendon Hall: fewer than 5 student cases
- Laurence Manning Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Pine Grove: fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Robert E. Lee Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Arrows Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Newberry Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Holly Hill Academy: fewer than 5 student cases
- Orangeburg Preparatory Schools: fewer than 5 student cases
- Ben Lippen School: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 faculty cases
- Cardinal Newman School: fewer than 5 student cases
- Hammond School: fewer than 5 student cases
- St. Peter’s Catholic School: fewer than 5 student cases
- Wilson Hall: fewer than 5 student cases
DHEC included the following “key points” about the school data:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty, or staff contracted the virus at school Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers, and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th-grade students in private and public schools At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
