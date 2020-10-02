Deputies seek suspect wanted for home invasion in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for armed robbery.
Officials said a couple who lives on Baugh Street called the sheriff’s office around 11 p.m. on September 21 after the suspect knocked on their door. The couple initially thought it was a relative stopping by their home. Instead, it was a male who came by and asked for a cigarette before forcing his way in.
The couple fought with the suspect after he pulled out a handgun, according to deputies. After the suspect forced his way inside, he hit the man with the gun before pointing it at the woman.
The suspect left the home after the couple told him they had no valuables.
Officials said a magazine from the suspect’s gun fell out during the attack and was seized by investigators.
The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect.
If you recognize this suspect, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You can also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
