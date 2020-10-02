Two crashes on I-26 East between Broad River, Piney Grove roads; traffic backed up for miles

Officials say at least one person was hurt in the crashes, which have backed up traffic for miles. (Source: SCDOT)
By Laurel Mallory | October 2, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:56 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two separate car crashes within a few miles of each other on Interstate 26 have several lanes blocked as traffic moves toward downtown Columbia.

The first wreck happened around 3 p.m. on I-26 East near the exit for Piney Grove Road. The right lane is closed.

Officials say at least one person was hurt in the crash, but further details are not yet known.

Traffic is backed up for miles, Department of Transportation cameras show.

During that backup, another crash happened around mile marker 102, near Lake Murray Boulevard, closing two left lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

