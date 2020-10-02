Columbia VA to hold veterans’ drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 2, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 4:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans on Thursday, October 8.

The event will take place at Parking Lot #11 at the Columbia VA from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All veterans who wish to receive a flu shot are asked to adhere to the following steps:

  • Wear a face mask
  • Have your VA ID card ready to show
  • Dress in a short-sleeved shirt or one that can be easily pulled up to get to our shoulder.
  • Stay in your vehicle.

The Columbia VA team will provide you with the necessary paperwork to fill out. The flu shot will be given through your car window or door.

For more information, please 803-776-4000, extension 7944.

