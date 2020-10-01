UofSC sees ‘remarkable turn’ as COVID-19 cases on campus continue to decrease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is reporting 33 active COVID cases on campus on Thursday with 29 students and four faculty members.
It marks a dramatic decline in active cases compared to one month ago when the university reported over 1,000 active cases on September 1. University officials said the numbers show a success story when it comes to handling COVID, but many students said they think there are more cases among students than what the reported numbers are showing.
“It definitely seems a little weird to me that it’s so low,” Abigail Brown, a UofSC senior, said.
Some students said they feel like the numbers are so low because students aren’t getting tested as much.
“I definitely think most people are just laying low until they absolutely have to get a test, and kind of going on the assumption that they don’t have it, so I’d say the testing numbers are probably a lot lower than in actuality what they are,” UofSC senior Lucy Moore said.
Other students said that students are getting tested. They’re just going off-campus to do it, making the numbers seem lower than they are.
“I know a lot of people are getting tested off-campus due to the availability of when testing is available and how long it takes, too,” Brown said.
UofSC’s College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen Cutler, who runs the saliva testing on campus, said the university can test up to 1,000 students a day through the SAFE testing program, but the number of students coming to get tested isn’t close to that number.
“What we are seeing, and it’s not just at the university, we are seeing this nationally,” Cutler said. “What we call testing fatigue, where less people are getting tested than a month or two ago.”
However, the percent positive rate makes him believe the number of active cases on campus is low. The percent positive is currently 1.73% for students, which is significantly lower than the average since august of over 11%.
“We attribute that to several factors, one of which is the SAFE testing that we have, and the ability at the front end when we reopened campus to take those individuals that were infected, particularly asymptomatic people, and begin isolating and quarantining them,” Cutler said.
“The percentage of positive tests is so low, it makes you think it’s really a true decrease,” Dr. Anthony Alberg, UofSC’s School of Arnold Chair of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, said.
A few students remarked that they feel like a lot of students they know have already gotten it.
“It’s just slowly getting to where I feel like everyone has already had it and been in quarantine and already had that experience and now everyone is just in this post quarantine world,” UofSC junior Hannah Pond said.
Dr. Alberg said that the number of students who have tested positive in the student population isn’t enough for herd immunity to be present, but they are encouraging.
“At the beginning, I was appalled and I really had serious questions about where this was headed so it took a remarkable turn for the better,” Alberg said.
Over 22,000 tests have been reported since the beginning of August with over 2,000 students coming back positive.
UofSC officials said they are creating incentives like prize giveaways for students who get tested on campus to encourage greater testing.
