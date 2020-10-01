Richland County to open satellite locations for in-person absentee voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six locations will be open in Richland County for in-person absentee voting, according to county election officials.
The first thing everyone needs to do is check that they are registered to vote and their information is correct.
South Carolina residents must register to vote by Sunday, Oct. 4. There are three different methods to register: online, in person and by mail.
Most county election offices are not open over the weekend, so people wanting to register to vote in person should do so by Friday, Oct. 2 to be safe.
In Richland County, the office will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for people who want to register to vote in person.
For those registering to vote by mail, their application must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
Once a person is registered to vote, they can decide how they would like to cast their ballot: in person on election day, in-person absentee or absentee by mail.
In-person absentee voting begins Oct. 5 and goes through November 2, the day before election day.
Those wishing to vote absentee in person can fill out their absentee ballot application and then vote on the spot.
In Richland County, there will be six locations open for absentee in-person voting:
- Richland County Administration Building - 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 - October 5, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm and Saturdays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 9 am - 1 pm
- Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center - 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- Adult Activity Center (Parklane) - 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- Ballentine Community Center - 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- North Springs Park Community Center - 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29204 – October 7, 2020 – November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election officials say this information could change and more Saturday voting dates and locations could be added.
Those wishing to vote absentee by mail must apply for a ballot no later than Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. Applications are accepted online and in person.
Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3. To ensure that happens, election officials say people should apply for their absentee ballot at least one week before election day.
Q. Do I need an excuse to vote by Absentee Ballot?
A. No, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot without an excuse.
Q. Do I need a witness signature to return my Absentee Ballot?
A. At this time, a court has ruled you do not need a witness signature on your absentee return envelope for your ballot to count. ***However, it is possible this court ruling could change. The safest practice at this time is to have your signature witnessed. The public will be notified of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov.
Q. Do I automatically receive a runoff absentee ballot if I vote absentee in an election?
A. No. It has to be requested.
Q. Can I check the status of my absentee ballot?
A. Yes. Visit www.scvotes.gov and click “Check My Absentee Ballot”.
Q. If I receive my absentee ballot by mail, do I have to return it by mail?
A. No. You may drop your ballot off at any satellite absentee location or at 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204.
Q. What do I do if I do not receive my absentee ballot?
A. You may visit our office at 2020 Hampton St. or one of our other In-Person Absentee Locations to vote. Please let the poll worker or staff member know you did not receive your ballot in time to mail it back.
Q. Will there be drop boxes?
A. No, but you may drop your ballot off at any satellite location.
Q. Will I have to stand in line with voters in order to drop off my ballot?
A. No. Inform an election worker that you are there to drop off your ballot.
Q. Will postage be required to return my absentee ballot by mail?
A. No. The postage is prepaid on the ballot return envelopes.
Q. Can someone else drop off my ballot?
A. Yes, but the voter MUST complete and sign the yellow “Authorization to Return Ballot” form included in the Absentee Ballot Packet.
