Woman injured in shooting in northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon near Polo Road.
Deputies arrived at the 200 block of Gate Post Lane around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the lower body.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. Her condition is unknown at this time.
At this point, there is no description of the suspect or vehicle involved.
However, RCSD believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
