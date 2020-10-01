Online fundraiser set up to help LMPD Det. Myles Cosgrove retire

While it’s imperative to listen to each and every one of our city’s voices at this cultural moment, we would like to highlight an important note, a simple exercise in understanding: Most people simply don’t understand what it’s like to be a police officer in America today. Most people don’t know what it’s like, as a career, to put your life on the line on the daily basis to simply serve and protect your community. Most people don’t know what it’s like to have a weapon fired at you. Even fewer know what it’s like, after all of that, to have the entire world turn on you with pure vitriol for simply performing your job exactly as you were trained to do by your superiors. We ask that you take a moment of empathy to place yourself in that position, think about what it would be like for yourself, and now consider what Myles and his family are going through.