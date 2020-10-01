New security measures for unemployment program holding up some SC residents’ weekly benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of South Carolinians are still waiting on one-time Lost Wages Assistance checks from the Department of Employment and Workforce.
Added security for that program has also caused some people to have a hold up on their weekly benefits.
Lexington resident Perry Simpson didn’t receive his unemployment benefits this week for the first time since he was laid off in March. He’s also still waiting on his one-time $1,800 LWA check.
“I shouldn’t have to call my senator or my representative to get the benefits that I’m entitled to,” explained Simpson.
Simpson is one of hundreds of South Carolinians who have a hold up on their unemployment portal. While DEW says more than 120,000 people have successfully applied and received the one-time checks, around 20% of claimants haven’t, most likely because they’ve incorrectly answered security questions.
“It will put a stop payment on all of the payments because essentially, it’s investigating for fraud at that point,” said DEW spokeswoman Heather Biance.
Biance says DEW had to implement these extra security questions associated with the Lost Wages Assistance program because, unlike the other federal programs put in place by the CARES Act, any fraud that occurs with LWA payments would have to be paid back to FEMA from South Carolina’s annual budget.
“That would potentially take money from other very critical services that all taxpayers utilize,” Biance noted.
If you incorrectly answer a security question, you’re required to upload, mail, or fax your driver’s license or passport to verify your identification before you will be eligible for weekly unemployment benefits or the LWA check.
Summerville resident Jason Curry says he uploaded his ID and still hasn’t received his money.
“I called yesterday to say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? I still don’t have it,’ and they said it’s processing,” said Curry. “I said that’s not a thing, and they said it is and could take six months.”
DEW is no longer requiring people to call after they submit their ID because they can now see the submission on their end. Agents are working to manually remove holds on accounts.
“Once that’s been removed and they no longer have the pending resolutions listed within their portal, then we are making those payments every single night,” Biance said.
But for some still waiting to pay bills and buy groceries, they’re asking if this new program was really worth it.
“There are people out there who are really struggling as a result of this,” explained Simpson. “What is their evidence or documentation that this fraud is rampant, so rampant that everyone has to jump through this identity hoop?”
DEW says at this point, they can’t release how much fraud they have seen so far. However, they want people to understand fraud prevention is the sole reason why they are requiring these extra security steps.
If you are still struggling to get through to DEW on the TelClaim number, the agency says to keep calling because in-person visits are not available to fix these issues. DEW also stresses to make sure you include your claimant number on the top of any documents you submit.
The agency has extended call center hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday to try to meet demand.
