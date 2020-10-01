My Take: Watch Graham, Harrison debate ahead of election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is here and ballots are beginning to be cast for the general election.
In South Carolina, there are many big races, but one in particular stands out.
Three-term U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is in a hotly contested race with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.
Polls suggest it is anyone’s contest. And both candidates have been flooding the airwaves trying to get their message out.
But this Saturday, WIS is giving you the opportunity to hear from the candidates directly.
Both Harrison and Graham will be participating in a one-hour live debate from Allen University in Columbia.
WIS' Judi Gatson will moderate and will be joined by a panel of journalists from around the state.
They will be asking the questions most important to you. Social, economic and health concerns are all topics are on the table.
Please make plans now to join us Saturday at 8 p.m. for this all-important Decision 2020 debate.
