Mother, daughter found dead in Aiken County; one detained

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW) - Deputies are investigating the suspicious deaths of a mother and daughter at a home in rural Aiken.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. to 217 Weyerhaeuser Road after a 911 caller told dispatchers he was on the scene of a suspicious death.
At the scene, deputies found two dead females and detained the caller, according to authorities.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called and identified the two women as Veronica Negrete, 43, and her 23-year-old daughter, Cassandra. Both lived in the home at the time of their deaths.
Investigators say the body of Veronica was located on her bed, and Cassandra’s body was located in a car in the backyard of the home.
Both were stabbed, the coroner said. They will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.
The investigation is in its early stages and information is limited right now, authorities said.
This story will be updated.
