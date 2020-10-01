Lexington County man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will in his home, according to an arrest warrant.
Deputies say Danny Arnold Jr., 42, hit a woman in the face on Aug. 12 at his home on Fallaw Road in Gaston.
Arnold locked her in a bedroom and told the victim she was not going anywhere as he stood in front of the door, his arrest warrant states.
He was arrested Sept. 30 and faces charges of second degree domestic violence and kidnapping.
Arnold is being held in the Lexington County jail without bond.
