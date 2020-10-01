Lane closures, detours for I-77 in Richland Co. due to SC 277 bridge demolition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Friday night on Oct. 2 through Oct. 4, a portion of I-77 in Richland County will be closed and detours will be put in place due to a planned demolition of the northbound SC 277 bridge over the interstate.
Heavy traffic congestion and backups are expected. Drivers are advised to plan for delays and consider avoiding this area if possible.
Interstate 77 lane closures and detours will be in place from Percival Road, near mile marker 15, to Killian Road, near mile marker 22. Interstate 77 will be shut down for 1.2 miles from the Two Notch Road interchange to the SC 277 exit in both directions.
Construction of a new, improved SC 277 North bridge over I-77 was finished in mid-September and is open to traffic.
SCHEDULE FOR LANE CLOSURES AND DETOURS:
- I-77 S lane closures will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, starting at Killian Road (mile marker 22). By 11 p.m. Friday, I-77 S traffic will be detoured onto SC 277 South to Fontaine Road, SC 277 North, I-20 E to I-77.
- I-77 N lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, starting at Percival Road (mile marker 15). By 11 p.m. Friday, I-77 N traffic will be detoured onto I-20 W, SC 277 South to Fontaine Road, SC 277 North to I-77.
- Traffic on Two Notch Road will have access to I-77 only via the southbound on-ramp. The northbound on-ramp to I-77 will be closed at Two Notch Road.
SCDOT predicts that the worst congestion is expected Saturday afternoon along I-77 N in the Percival Road area with backups as far as the Decker Boulevard interchange or beyond.
SCDOT reminds the public to use caution and obey posted speed limits while driving through the work zones and detour routes.
