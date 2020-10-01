First Alert Forecast: Cool & Breezy today and getting chilly tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a little wind out of the north and cooler temps today, and especially tonight with temps dipping into the upper 40s.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temps cool off today, highs in the mid 70s.
· Chilly night with lows in the upper 40s tonight.
· Sunny Saturday with low 70s for highs.
. More clouds build into Sunday with low 70s, just an isolated chance of a shower, mainly east of I 95.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front is moving through the Midlands today and will bring cooler temps with it and a little bit of wind at 10-20mph. The front is moisture starved so expect sunny skies. A dry frontal passage.
Tonight high pressure builds and we stay clear and the wind dies down. This will allow for the colder air to sink to the lower levels of the atmosphere allowing us to cool into the upper 40s.
The cool high pressure sits over the eastern half of the United States Saturday. Expect highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday there’s a chance of seeing more clouds. A surface trough sits to our south and east, it’s getting its moisture from the Gulf of Mexico where we could have a tropical storm. Right now it is called INVEST 91-L, but it could become Gamma. The storm helps bring in the moisture and increases our clouds in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a shower mainly east of I 95.
Monday the skies clear up and we warm up. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. We see a few clouds on Tuesday with upper 70s as well.
Also, the tropics have been fairly quiet. However, an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours as it moves west-northwest. There’s a new tropical wave that has a 30% chance of developing within the next 5 days as well. We will track both closely!
Today: Sunshine and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: More sunshine with cool temps in the low 70s.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a few isolated showers (20%) mainly to the east. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
