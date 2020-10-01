Family of child seen thrown to floor at Sumter day care sues for millions

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a child who was seen on video being thrown to the floor by an employee at a Sumter day care has sued the facility.
Video of the incident surfaced in late August. It’s attached below.
It shows two children seemingly in a fight over a toy when an employee appears to strike one of the children in the face before tossing him to the ground twice.
That employee, Tiana McElveen, was fired from her job and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Shortly after the incident, the 5-year-old’s family filed a lawsuit against the Care-A-Lot Daycare Center asking the court for damages of $35 million.
The lawsuit claims the child who was hit by McElveen has autism. It also claims the other little boy the child was fighting with is McElveen’s son.
Family of the child who was thrown to the floor said they were not notified of what happened at the time. They claim the owner of the day care didn’t know what happened until looking over surveillance video in another matter.
The suit alleges the following: negligent supervision, general negligence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract.
It calls for the court to award the family damages of $35 million for “physical injury, medical treatment, future medical treatment, mental anguish, mental trauma, emotional distress” and “loss of employment...due to the Defendant and it’s employees' unlawful actions.”
WIS reached out to the owner of Care-A-Lot Daycare Center for a response to the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.
