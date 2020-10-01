Facebook, Twitter flounder in QAnon crackdown

As recently as Thursday, Facebook’s algorithm still directed to and even invited users to join QAnon groups. One page called “QAnon Updates,” where 11,000 users swap conspiracy theory videos and links, remained at the top of the site’s recommendations in one QAnon search. Facebook’s algorithm suggested a handful of QAnon groups, including one with “Trump 2Q2Q” in its name and another that used the term “cue” to hide from the crackdown. And a Sept. 2 automated email from Facebook recommended one user join a Facebook group whose cover photo featured a modified U.S. seal that said: “In QAnon We Trust.”