Deputies arrest two men in connection to multiple shootings during Labor Day weekend

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County investigators have arrested two men in connection with multiple shootings during the Labor Day weekend one of which involved shots being fired into a home while the other involved shots being fired at deputies.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Tyjuan Washington and 28-year-old Carlton Martindale.
“Anyone endangering this community such as this will find out there’s a heavy penalty to pay,” Ravenell said. “We’re not turning a blind eye. We will not stop until we have found any and every one in these cases.”
Washington’s charges stem from shootings on Sept. 7 including shots being fired at deputies following a vehicle pursuit.
It started around 9:30 p.m. when residents called 911 after someone shot at their Brookdale Drive home. No one was injured, and the family reported a small dark car leaving the area.
“OCSO deputies minutes later became involved in a vehicle pursuit when they spotted a vehicle matching the description given in the Brookdale Drive shooting,” the sheriff’s office said. “The vehicle would turn into Roosevelt Gardens where the vehicle stopped and multiple occupants fled.”
Authorities said as deputies continued the pursuit on foot, they were fired on but none were injured.
Martingale’s charges come for a Sept. 6 incident in which two houses on Graham Street with several people inside were fired on. Two victims inside one of the homes suffered injuries from the gunfire.
Washington is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and one count of criminal conspiracy. Martindale has been charged with 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with two separate shootings.
Bond was denied for both men on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said four other people have also been arrested in connection with the shooting cases.
