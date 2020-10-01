Columbia Police in search of woman accused of improper care of 2 dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Kimberly Nelson.
Officials said Nelson is accused of not properly caring for a Pitbull and a Lhasa Apso at a home on Wilkes Road.
Police said the dogs were in extremely poor condition and in need of immediate medical attention. The dogs were taken to the City of Columbia’s veterinarian for care.
During exams by the veterinarian, it was determined that the Pitbull had digestive issues after eating dirt and grass to stay alive. The Lhasa Apso was covered in dirty, matted fur.
However, officials said the City of Columbia Animal Service said the dogs will likely be up for adoption once they complete medical treatment. To adopt the dogs, call 803-776-7387.
Officials said Nelson is facing two counts of animal cruelty.
If you have any information about Nelson’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
